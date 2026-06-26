NABU reports own employee involved in smuggling draft evaders across border

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported the involvement of one of its employees in the illegal smuggling of draft evaders across the border.

"During internal control measures, the Internal Control Department of NABU established circumstances that may indicate the involvement of one of the Bureau's employees in actions aimed at the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine," a statement on Telegram reads on Friday.

For a comprehensive and objective determination of all circumstances, a pretrial and internal investigation has been initiated. For the duration of the internal investigation, the employee has been suspended from performing official duties, NABU reports, noting that it "adheres to the principle of zero tolerance for any manifestations of unlawful behavior by its employees," and following the results of the investigation, "a decision will be made in accordance with the requirements of legislation."