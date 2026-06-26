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17:57 26.06.2026

Equipment from Riga CHPP-2 to be used to support Kyiv, Kharkiv after it dismantled – ministry

1 min read
Equipment from Riga CHPP-2 to be used to support Kyiv, Kharkiv after it dismantled – ministry
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Latvia Andris Kulbergs discussed the transfer to Ukraine of equipment from decommissioned power facilities in Latvia on the sidelines of URC 2026 in Gdańsk.

"We value the cooperation regarding Riga CHPP-2. Together with our German partners, we have already secured the resources needed to dismantle the plant. This equipment will be used to support Kharkiv and Kyiv," the Energy Ministry reported on Friday, citing Shmyhal.

According to him, Ukraine is also interested in involving Latvian companies in the restoration of power grids.

"An important area of cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia is the development of supply routes and the use of infrastructure in the Baltic region. Ukraine is ready to offer its underground gas storage facilities," the first deputy prime minister said.

Tags: #urc_2026 #chpp #ministry_of_energy #riga

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