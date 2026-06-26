Interfax-Ukraine
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17:35 26.06.2026

Defense Ministry: servicemen of 16th, 19th Army Corps can use simplified transfer via Army+

2 min read
Defense Ministry: servicemen of 16th, 19th Army Corps can use simplified transfer via Army+

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will implement a pilot project of simplified transfers within an army corps via Army+ until September 24, and the 16th and 19th Army Corps have already joined the project, the press service of the defense agency has reported.

"The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff have launched testing of simplified transfers via Army+ within an army corps. The 16th and 19th Army Corps of the AFU were the first to join the program," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

It is reported that the new mechanism can be used by servicemen of the AFU with ranks from soldier to senior sergeant inclusive, who are part of or under the operational subordination of the participating corps, do not hold officer positions, and are not AWOL (Absent Without Official Leave).

To maintain the combat capability of units, transfers will take place only within the same corps, with clear review deadlines and monthly limits.

It is noted that servicemen will be able to submit a report for transfer directly through Army+, track its review, and receive decisions and explanations in the application. This makes the transfer process transparent and clear.

It is reported that the pilot project will last until September 24. Based on its results, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff will assess the effectiveness of the new mechanism and make a decision on scaling it to the entire transfer system in the military.

Tags: #transfers #army_plus #ministry_of_defense

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