Ukraine extends sanctions against companies linked to Russian defense industry, introduces restrictions on collaborators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees enacting decisions of National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to extend sanctions against entities serving Russian military-industrial complex and to introduce sanctions against traitor-collaborators.

According to reports on website of President’s Office, first decision concerns extension of sanctions against companies and their founders that manufacture and modernize Russian firearms, create drones and data exchange systems for Russia, and provide meteorological and information-technology support for Russian aviation.

"The second sanctions package contains 67 individuals and one legal entity that support Russian armed aggression and serve Russia in temporarily occupied territories. Among them are so-called ministers, deputies, and judges," report says.

In particular, restrictions apply to kindergarten director Raisa Prylypko, who helped kidnap and illegally transfer children from temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast to Russia. Also included are head of MIR agricultural firm Ivan Dotsenko, who called on business representatives and farmers in occupied Kherson Oblast to cooperate with enemy, and Soyuzmetalservis enterprise, which ensures operation of metallurgical, coke-chemical, and coal enterprises in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts illegally seized by Russia.

"Everyone who helps Russia wage war against Ukraine – on battlefield, in offices of occupational administrations, or in information space – must be ready for new sanctions. Sanctions pressure on such persons will only grow both in Ukraine and in other countries of world," Presidential Advisor and Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said.

Corresponding decrees No. 501/2026 and No. 502/2026 have been published on website of President’s Office.