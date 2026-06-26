Interfax-Ukraine
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16:28 26.06.2026

Between 3.5 and 5 mln working-age people excluded from labor market in Ukraine – Marchak

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Between 3.5 and 5 mln working-age people excluded from labor market in Ukraine – Marchak
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Main problem on labor market in Ukraine is shortage of workforce, while at same time between 3.5 and 5 million working-age people are excluded from labor market, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Daria Marchak said during Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Poland, on Friday.

"Currently, three quarters of enterprises in Ukraine face shortage of workers and close precisely due to lack of workforce. But we have somewhere between 3.5 and 5 million working-age people who are excluded from labor market for various reasons," Marchak said.

According to her, such individuals include people with disabilities, including veterans, as well as internally displaced persons and women.

In this regard, deputy minister considers main challenge is "to do everything to ensure these people gain access to labor market and overcome all obstacles." For this purpose, she proposes to ensure complete review of training and competencies, as well as to help provide relevant retraining to everyone interested.

Tags: #urc_2026 #labor_market #daria_marchak

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