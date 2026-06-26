Dzhemilev calls on compatriots in Crimea to remain vigilant, says cornered rats can attack people

Leader of Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev has not ruled out that Russian occupational forces, "left without means of subsistence" due to successful Ukrainian strikes on enemy logistics, will engage in looting and attacks on Ukrainian citizens in Crimea.

As reported by Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, he said this before ceremony of raising Crimean Tatar flag near Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We know that it is not easy for our compatriots and citizens in Crimea right now. It is possible that in near future it will be even harder. However, I want to remind that for our warriors who go into battle with enemy today for liberation of our country from Russia, not being sure they will return from battle alive, it is much harder. It is known that cornered rats can attack people," Dzhemilev said.

He did not rule out that occupational forces left without means of subsistence will resort to looting, which is habitual for Russian soldiers.

"Therefore, I call on all compatriots: be as ready as possible to repel any attacks. And immediately report all such cases to our Armed Forces, intelligence, and SBU through Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People," Dzhemilev said.

On June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following report of acting Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovsky, stated that local authorities of number of Russian regions and occupational authorities on Crimean peninsula admit inability to solve problems arising from medium- and long-range strikes by Defense Forces on oil refining facilities and military logistics of Russia.

On same day, Zelenskyy, following report of acting Head of Security Service of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara, reported on approval of operation of influence on Russia to force it into peace.

On June 24, Security Service of Ukraine hit air defense systems of Russian troops in Kerch Strait area, as well as infrastructure of Saky and Hvardiyske military airfields in temporarily occupied territory of AR Crimea. On same day, USF of Armed Forces of Ukraine reported hitting main electrical substation of Sevastopol on night of June 24 and engagement against 48 operational and planned military targets in southern territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

In addition, due to logistical difficulties, restrictions on sale of fuel have been in effect on Crimean peninsula since end of May. Since May 22, filling stations in Sevastopol limited release of gasoline to volume of 20 liters per person. Since May 29, restrictions on sale of fuel began to be introduced throughout Crimea. On June 21, free sale of fuel, as well as its distribution by vouchers in Crimea, was suspended completely.

As known, Day of Crimean Tatar Flag is celebrated in Ukraine on June 26.