Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:01 26.06.2026

Dzhemilev calls on compatriots in Crimea to remain vigilant, says cornered rats can attack people

3 min read
Dzhemilev calls on compatriots in Crimea to remain vigilant, says cornered rats can attack people

Leader of Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev has not ruled out that Russian occupational forces, "left without means of subsistence" due to successful Ukrainian strikes on enemy logistics, will engage in looting and attacks on Ukrainian citizens in Crimea.

As reported by Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, he said this before ceremony of raising Crimean Tatar flag near Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We know that it is not easy for our compatriots and citizens in Crimea right now. It is possible that in near future it will be even harder. However, I want to remind that for our warriors who go into battle with enemy today for liberation of our country from Russia, not being sure they will return from battle alive, it is much harder. It is known that cornered rats can attack people," Dzhemilev said.

He did not rule out that occupational forces left without means of subsistence will resort to looting, which is habitual for Russian soldiers.

"Therefore, I call on all compatriots: be as ready as possible to repel any attacks. And immediately report all such cases to our Armed Forces, intelligence, and SBU through Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People," Dzhemilev said.

On June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following report of acting Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovsky, stated that local authorities of number of Russian regions and occupational authorities on Crimean peninsula admit inability to solve problems arising from medium- and long-range strikes by Defense Forces on oil refining facilities and military logistics of Russia.

On same day, Zelenskyy, following report of acting Head of Security Service of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara, reported on approval of operation of influence on Russia to force it into peace.

On June 24, Security Service of Ukraine hit air defense systems of Russian troops in Kerch Strait area, as well as infrastructure of Saky and Hvardiyske military airfields in temporarily occupied territory of AR Crimea. On same day, USF of Armed Forces of Ukraine reported hitting main electrical substation of Sevastopol on night of June 24 and engagement against 48 operational and planned military targets in southern territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

In addition, due to logistical difficulties, restrictions on sale of fuel have been in effect on Crimean peninsula since end of May. Since May 22, filling stations in Sevastopol limited release of gasoline to volume of 20 liters per person. Since May 29, restrictions on sale of fuel began to be introduced throughout Crimea. On June 21, free sale of fuel, as well as its distribution by vouchers in Crimea, was suspended completely.

As known, Day of Crimean Tatar Flag is celebrated in Ukraine on June 26.

Tags: #mfa #dzhemilev #crimea

MORE ABOUT

15:48 26.06.2026
Successful strikes on enemy military facilities in Crimea bring day of complete liberation of peninsula significantly closer – leader of Crimean Tatar people

Successful strikes on enemy military facilities in Crimea bring day of complete liberation of peninsula significantly closer – leader of Crimean Tatar people

18:52 25.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Crimea occupiers admit they can't cope with Defense Forces strikes

Zelenskyy: Crimea occupiers admit they can't cope with Defense Forces strikes

16:33 25.06.2026
Within about two weeks everything will reach logical conclusion - Tuka on transport blockade of Crimea

Within about two weeks everything will reach logical conclusion - Tuka on transport blockade of Crimea

16:19 25.06.2026
Ukrainians in Crimea should be cautious and remember activity of Russia's punitive organs – analyst

Ukrainians in Crimea should be cautious and remember activity of Russia's punitive organs – analyst

09:04 25.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

14:15 24.06.2026
Events at URC 2026 in Gdansk do not require mandatory personal presence of Sybiha – MFA spokesperson

Events at URC 2026 in Gdansk do not require mandatory personal presence of Sybiha – MFA spokesperson

11:25 24.06.2026
SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

08:39 24.06.2026
Sybiha discusses security situation, defense support, European integration of Ukraine with German counterpart

Sybiha discusses security situation, defense support, European integration of Ukraine with German counterpart

18:50 23.06.2026
Ukraine, Poland working to lower emotions, Kyiv backs dialogue - MFA

Ukraine, Poland working to lower emotions, Kyiv backs dialogue - MFA

14:26 23.06.2026
Bridge across North Crimean Canal destroyed - AFU

Bridge across North Crimean Canal destroyed - AFU

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports release of 160 Ukrainian servicemen from captivity

Sybiha comments on note from Minsk, stresses Ukraine closely monitors developments in Belarus

SBU hits two Russian military supply vessels and air defense systems in Kerch

European Commission proposes extending refugee protection for Ukrainians with draft-age exceptions

Zaluzhny meets with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation with Britain, no political agreements involved – advisor

LATEST

URCS assists victims of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Damage to Ukraine ecology from war amounts to EUR 138 bln – Sobolev

Already 15 casualties from Russian strike in Zaporizhia, including child

Klitschko discusses cooperation with EBRD, UN-Habitat, Polish officials on sidelines of URC 2026

Kyiv expects to finance UAH 30 bln winter preparation plan 50-50 with government – mayor

Klitschko discusses opening service center for Polish trams in Kyiv with Pesa management

Zelenskyy reports release of 160 Ukrainian servicemen from captivity

Sybiha calls for using all necessary diplomatic tools to stabilize relations with Poland

Ukraine, EC, EIB launch security and connectivity initiative at URC 2026

Russian strike on Zaporizhia injures 9 – official

AD
AD