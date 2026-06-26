URCS assists victims of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

A team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance at the scene of another Russian UAV strike in Zaporizhia on Friday.

"The rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zaporizhia Oblast, together with other emergency services of the city, worked at the site of eliminating the consequences of the attack in Zaporizhia," the URCS said on Facebook.

Volunteers conducted a search of the territory to identify victims, providing first aid to four wounded people. Another nine people in a state of acute stress reaction received psychological first aid.

As reported, nine people were injured due to the Russian UAV attack. According to the State Emergency Service, four cars caught fire, and a one-story building was partially destroyed with a subsequent roof fire over an area of 800 square meters.