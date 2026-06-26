Klitschko discusses cooperation with EBRD, UN-Habitat, Polish officials on sidelines of URC 2026

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko held meeting with Ihor Starchak, regional managing director of Sustainable Infrastructure Group of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Central and Eastern Europe, during which he thanked for decision to provide Kyiv with EUR 150 million loan for modernization of metro system, in particular, for purchase of new cars.

"We discussed further cooperation of Ukrainian capital with EBRD. I noted Kyiv also counts on financial support in implementation of capital resilience plan and preparation for next winter. This is about allocation of EUR 50 million loan for these measures. Kyiv is working on such agreement with EBRD today," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Friday.

During his stay on sidelines of Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Poland, he also met with Under-Secretary-General of UN, Executive Director of United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach and representatives of UN-Habitat leadership.

"We spoke about further cooperation in which Kyiv is interested. I will note UN-Habitat accompanied Kyiv in forming practical and effective steps to update General Plan of capital through open international competition. With clear rules, professional assessment, and international expertise. In particular, with involvement of ISOCARP – international professional organization of urban planners, which worked out proposals on approach to conducting such competition," Klitschko said.

He noted that we expect further practical support from UN-Habitat in order to implement these developments in holding competition with involvement of strong specialists and selection of developer capable of preparing "modern General Plan of European level" for Kyiv.

According to mayor, UN-Habitat coordinates efforts in Ukraine for sustainable development of cities and communities affected by Russia, on urban planning, in particular, provides expert support to Ukrainian government and local authorities.

Klitschko also reported that within framework of URC 2026 he took part in discussion "Recovery despite war – future we create today" together with Mayor of Gdansk Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, Ukrainian and Polish government officials, and representatives of big business. "We talked about what Ukraine should look like after big war. I emphasized that main thing is not only to restore and erect new buildings instead of those destroyed by Russia. Ukraine must transform institutionally, implement real reforms – economic, anti-corruption, legal. Continue decentralization reform to preserve and strengthen local self-government," he said.