Successful strikes on enemy military facilities in Crimea bring day of complete liberation of peninsula significantly closer – leader of Crimean Tatar people

Leader of Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev has said that effective strikes by Ukrainian troops on military targets of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as on logistical routes of enemy, significantly bring liberation of peninsula closer.

As reported by Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, he said this before ceremony of raising Crimean Tatar flag near Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Day of Crimean Tatar flag, which we celebrate today, has special significance. Successful strikes by our Armed Forces on military facilities in territory of Crimea, which destroy most of logistical routes connecting Crimea with other occupied territories of Ukraine and, therefore, make any supplies by Russia to territory of Crimea impossible, significantly bring day of complete liberation of Crimea from Russia closer," Dzhemilev said.

He emphasized that actions of Ukrainian warriors, thus, bring closer day when Crimean Tatar flag, alongside state flag of Ukraine, will fly over entire territory of peninsula.

On June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following report of acting Head of Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovsky, stated that local authorities of number of Russian regions and occupational authorities on Crimean peninsula admit inability to solve problems arising from medium- and long-range strikes by Defense Forces on oil refining facilities and military logistics of Russia.

On same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following report of acting Head of Security Service of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara, reported on approval of operation of influence on Russia to force it into peace.

On June 24, Security Service of Ukraine hit air defense systems of Russian troops in Kerch Strait area, as well as infrastructure of Saky and Hvardiyske military airfields in temporarily occupied territory of AR Crimea. On same day, USF of Armed Forces of Ukraine reported hitting main electrical substation of Sevastopol on night of June 24 and engagement against 48 operational and planned military targets in southern territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

In addition, due to logistical difficulties, restrictions on sale of fuel have been in effect on Crimean peninsula since end of May. Since May 22, filling stations in Sevastopol limited release of gasoline to volume of 20 liters per person. Since May 29, restrictions on sale of fuel began to be introduced throughout Crimea. On June 21, free sale of fuel, as well as its distribution by vouchers in Crimea, was suspended completely.