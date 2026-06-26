Kyiv expects to finance UAH 30 bln winter preparation plan 50-50 with government – mayor

Plan to prepare Kyiv for winter, primarily regarding decentralization of capital heating system, costs over UAH 30 billion, and city expects to finance it on par with central government, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the sidelines of Ukraine Recovery Conference URC 2026 in Gdansk, Poland on Friday.

"We made plan together with Cabinet of Ministers. This will cost slightly more than 30 billion. We split 50-50 because we understand city will not be able to implement this plan without help of state," mayor told journalists.

He emphasized that key problems are limitations in financing, human resources, and time, because less than six months remain. Therefore, Klitschko called for implementation of this jointly approved plan without "political maneuvers."

"Given limitations in resources – both financial resources and human resources, time is very short: we must build backup system within six months in case our CHPPs are destroyed again. Difficult task," mayor stated.

He assured that Kyiv plans to implement its part of work.

"We would like more systematic work with government in this case, so that later no one points finger at each other," Klitschko added.

He reminded that earlier city made backup system for other critical infrastructure concerning water supply and sewerage, and is now implementing system of decentralized heat supply for each district.