Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:45 26.06.2026

Kyiv expects to finance UAH 30 bln winter preparation plan 50-50 with government – mayor

2 min read
Kyiv expects to finance UAH 30 bln winter preparation plan 50-50 with government – mayor

Plan to prepare Kyiv for winter, primarily regarding decentralization of capital heating system, costs over UAH 30 billion, and city expects to finance it on par with central government, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the sidelines of Ukraine Recovery Conference URC 2026 in Gdansk, Poland on Friday.

"We made plan together with Cabinet of Ministers. This will cost slightly more than 30 billion. We split 50-50 because we understand city will not be able to implement this plan without help of state," mayor told journalists.

He emphasized that key problems are limitations in financing, human resources, and time, because less than six months remain. Therefore, Klitschko called for implementation of this jointly approved plan without "political maneuvers."

"Given limitations in resources – both financial resources and human resources, time is very short: we must build backup system within six months in case our CHPPs are destroyed again. Difficult task," mayor stated.

He assured that Kyiv plans to implement its part of work.

"We would like more systematic work with government in this case, so that later no one points finger at each other," Klitschko added.

He reminded that earlier city made backup system for other critical infrastructure concerning water supply and sewerage, and is now implementing system of decentralized heat supply for each district.

Tags: #kyiv #klitschko #heating_season #urc_2026

MORE ABOUT

16:28 26.06.2026
Between 3.5 and 5 mln working-age people excluded from labor market in Ukraine – Marchak

Between 3.5 and 5 mln working-age people excluded from labor market in Ukraine – Marchak

16:26 26.06.2026
Energoatom, SKODA JS agree at URC 2026 to expand cooperation in construction and modernization of power units – memorandum

Energoatom, SKODA JS agree at URC 2026 to expand cooperation in construction and modernization of power units – memorandum

16:25 26.06.2026
Metinvest expands cooperation with BSTDB, receives funds for solar power plant

Metinvest expands cooperation with BSTDB, receives funds for solar power plant

15:55 26.06.2026
Damage to Ukraine ecology from war amounts to EUR 138 bln – Sobolev

Damage to Ukraine ecology from war amounts to EUR 138 bln – Sobolev

15:49 26.06.2026
Klitschko discusses cooperation with EBRD, UN-Habitat, Polish officials on sidelines of URC 2026

Klitschko discusses cooperation with EBRD, UN-Habitat, Polish officials on sidelines of URC 2026

15:42 26.06.2026
Klitschko discusses opening service center for Polish trams in Kyiv with Pesa management

Klitschko discusses opening service center for Polish trams in Kyiv with Pesa management

09:54 26.06.2026
German Justice Minister Hubig arrives in Kyiv for first time

German Justice Minister Hubig arrives in Kyiv for first time

17:36 24.06.2026
Kyiv opens new shelter at lyceum, 9 built over 2 years – mayor

Kyiv opens new shelter at lyceum, 9 built over 2 years – mayor

15:19 23.06.2026
Japanese government delegation arrives on visit to Ukraine – embassy

Japanese government delegation arrives on visit to Ukraine – embassy

16:46 22.06.2026
Eight Ukrainian trolleys, 5 Turkish buses hit routes in Kyiv – mayor

Eight Ukrainian trolleys, 5 Turkish buses hit routes in Kyiv – mayor

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports release of 160 Ukrainian servicemen from captivity

Sybiha comments on note from Minsk, stresses Ukraine closely monitors developments in Belarus

SBU hits two Russian military supply vessels and air defense systems in Kerch

European Commission proposes extending refugee protection for Ukrainians with draft-age exceptions

Zaluzhny meets with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation with Britain, no political agreements involved – advisor

LATEST

Dzhemilev calls on compatriots in Crimea to remain vigilant, says cornered rats can attack people

URCS assists victims of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Already 15 casualties from Russian strike in Zaporizhia, including child

Successful strikes on enemy military facilities in Crimea bring day of complete liberation of peninsula significantly closer – leader of Crimean Tatar people

Zelenskyy reports release of 160 Ukrainian servicemen from captivity

Sybiha calls for using all necessary diplomatic tools to stabilize relations with Poland

Ukraine, EC, EIB launch security and connectivity initiative at URC 2026

Russian strike on Zaporizhia injures 9 – official

Sybiha expects additional decisions on strengthening air defense at NATO summit in Ankara

Polish Defense Minister, PiS leader announce rejection of Ukrainian awards

AD
AD