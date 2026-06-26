Klitschko discusses opening service center for Polish trams in Kyiv with Pesa management

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Polish company Pesa, 57 trams of which operate in Kyiv, is interested in further deliveries of new cars to Ukrainian capital and providing maintenance services for them, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Company is interested in further cooperation with Kyiv. This applies both to delivery of new trams, organization of knock-down kit assembly in Ukrainian capital, and provision of tram maintenance services," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Friday following meeting with President of Management Board of Pesa Krzysztof Zdziarski and key executives of company on sidelines of Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Poland.

Mayor of Ukrainian capital also reported that he discussed "separately and in detail" with company representatives creation and operation of service center for Pesa trams in Kyiv on basis of communal enterprise Kyivpasstrans, which operates these trams.