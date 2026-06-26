Zelenskyy reports release of 160 Ukrainian servicemen from captivity

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported the release of 160 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity, where they had been held since 2022.

"Today, 160 servicemen have been released from captivity. All of them had been in captivity since 2022. Among those released today are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, National Guardsmen, and border guards. They defended Ukraine in Mariupol and at Azovstal, as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy directions," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported that most of those released are defenders of the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast and Azovstal from various components of the state Defense Forces. Part are defenders who fought in other directions. Among them are soldiers, sergeants, and officers.

"Thank you to everyone for loyalty to the military oath and for incredible willpower. The state fought for you, and the process of returning home everyone who still remains in captivity continues," Budanov wrote on Telegram, thanking representatives of the United States and the United Arab Emirates for facilitating the process of releasing Ukrainians.

As reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, this took place within the framework of the 76th exchange of prisoners with Russia.

"Among those released, in particular, are 115 defenders of Mariupol. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, 58 officers were successfully returned home. The youngest released defender turned 26 years old. The oldest is 66. All liberated individuals will undergo a medical examination, receive the necessary treatment, financial payments, documents, and will go for rehabilitation to return to society after prolonged isolation in Russian captivity," the message reads.

Representatives of the Ground Forces, Support Forces, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, Air Force, Medical Forces, Navy, as well as fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the State Border Guard Service, in particular, returned home.

In total, during the period of its activity, the Coordination Headquarters has returned 9,606 military personnel and civilians from captivity.