URCS takes part in Ukraine Recovery Conference

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) is participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Poland.

"A delegation of the Ukrainian Red Cross, led by Director General Maksym Dotsenko, is participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026," the URCS reported on Facebook.

At the conference, the URCS delegation shares practical experience from the work of the largest humanitarian organization in Ukraine in the field of responding to the consequences of war, supporting the population, developing community resilience, and recovery at the local level.

As one of the key partners of the state in humanitarian response, the URCS joins the international dialogue on the recovery of Ukraine, strengthens partnerships, and draws attention to the needs of people and communities that continue to live under the conditions of full-scale war.

The delegation participates in panel discussions, thematic events, and working meetings with international partners dedicated to recovery, community resilience development, humanitarian response, and long-term development of Ukraine.