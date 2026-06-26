Sybiha calls for using all necessary diplomatic tools to stabilize relations with Poland

Ukraine is ready for an equal, honest, and mutually beneficial partnership with Poland, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha has said.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, he said this during a conversation with the media after the ceremony of raising the Crimean Tatar flag near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We, as Ukraine, are ready for an equal, honest, and mutually beneficial partnership because we need each other both on the path to membership in the European Union and in the security sphere. It is obvious that the security of Ukraine is also the security of Poland. This is an absolute paradigm," the minister said, commenting on the current situation with Poland.

According to Sybiha, the fact that the Ukrainian delegation led by the Prime Minister took part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk indicates a readiness to further develop this dialogue.

"By the way, we keep diplomatic channels open. We are working, we have relevant discussions, including on documents that were supposed to be adopted, on further steps, on further possible contacts. Therefore, let’s use all the necessary diplomatic tools, they are available," the Foreign Minister said.

He noted that Ukraine knows how to do this in order to stabilize these relations and "de-escalate tension in those areas where it really exists."

"Yes, our bilateral relations can now be characterized by a certain state of crisis, so we need to move forward further," Sybiha said, noting significant progress on difficult issues, particularly historical ones, over the past year and a half.

The minister emphasized that emotions must be put aside, and conflicts are only beneficial to the common enemy – Russia.

"Ukraine is part of the European space. History shows that difficult pages of history, difficult moments of mutual relations occurred in every country on the European continent. Such is history, such is geopolitical reality. But, on the other hand, any tensions, any negative trends in development play into the hands of Moscow. And this is exactly the case with Poland," Sybiha said.