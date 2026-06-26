Ukraine, EC, EIB launch security and connectivity initiative at URC 2026

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba, together with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a security and connectivity initiative between Ukraine, the European Commission, and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The corresponding document was signed within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Poland.

As Kuleba reported on Telegram on Friday, the document provides for the development of border infrastructure and modernization of checkpoints, integration of Ukraine into the European transport network TEN-T, and the implementation of projects in transport, energy, and digital infrastructure.

Also within the memorandum, the mobilization of international technical assistance and expert support, as well as the creation of a permanent coordination mechanism between Ukraine, the European Commission, and the EIB for the implementation of joint investment projects, are envisaged.

It is noted that the first result of the initiative will be the "Infrastructure of the Western Border of Ukraine" project, for the implementation of which the EIB will provide a framework loan totaling EUR 120 million.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration specified that the signing of the first tranche of financing in the amount of EUR 60 million is expected by the end of summer.

"The funds will be directed to the development of border infrastructure, increasing the capacity of checkpoints, and improving transport connectivity between Ukraine and the member states of the European Union," Kuleba said.

Among other things, the memorandum covers the possibility of broader use of technical assistance tools, in particular the Jaspers program, which will allow for the involvement of international experts in the preparation and support of large infrastructure projects.

"This is a new mechanism of long-term cooperation that will help implement strategic projects faster, strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure, and accelerate Ukraine’s integration into the EU," Kuleba said.