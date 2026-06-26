Interfax-Ukraine
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14:22 26.06.2026

Polish Defense Minister, PiS leader announce rejection of Ukrainian awards

3 min read
Polish Defense Minister, PiS leader announce rejection of Ukrainian awards

Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak announced his intention to reject the Ukrainian Order of Merit following the decision of the leader of his Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski to return the Ukrainian Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, Polish publication Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday.

"I am returning the Order of Merit with which I was awarded by the Ukrainian authorities," Blaszczak said, explaining that he views his decision as "a gesture of solidarity with all the families who have been waiting for decades for the proper commemoration of their loved ones and today still face obstacles." He also added that this is "an expression of disagreement with the position of the current Ukrainian authorities."

Blaszczak also emphasized that his decision is also "an expression of support for the position of President Karol Nawrocki, who showed that the memory of Polish victims and the dignity of our country are non-negotiable." In his post, he also noted: "True reconciliation can only be built on the foundation of truth and respect for the victims."

On Thursday, Kaczynski announced that he would return the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, Second Class, with which he had been previously awarded, thereby expressing his attitude towards the Ukrainian elite and as an act of loyalty to Polish President Karol Nawrocki. The PiS leader also called for blocking the next stages of Ukraine’s negotiations on EU accession, but emphasized that he represents his personal position and not the official decision of the party leadership.

The politician demands from the Ukrainian side unilateral recognition of guilt and an apology for the killings of the Polish population during World War II, as well as the exhumation and proper burial of all victims.

At the same time, Kaczynski emphasized that he still supports further support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, because, in his opinion, this meets the strategic interests of Poland.

As reported, on June 19, Polish President Nawrocki decided to strip President Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle in connection with the naming of one of the Ukrainian units in honor of UPA heroes. On June 20, Zelenskyy reported that he had sent the order to Nawrocki by mail.

Against the background of these events, a number of current and former Ukrainian officials, including Presidents of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko, and Petro Poroshenko, also announced the return of their Polish awards.

Tags: #order #rejection #blaszczak

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