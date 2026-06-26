Spartan brigade drone operators destroy 2 Russian S-300 launchers near Volnovakha – commander

Oleksandr Pivnenko, Brigadier General, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine. Ukraine, June 12, 2026 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Fighters of the Spartan brigade detected and destroyed two launchers of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko has said.

"UAV operators of the Black Sky battalion of the Spartan brigade detected and destroyed two launchers of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, which Russians deployed near Volnovakha next to the Donetsk-Mariupol highway," he wrote on Telegram.

Pivnenko noted that the cost of the destroyed equipment of Russia totals about $50 million.

"Most importantly, Russia lost the ability to strike at the frontline territories of Donetsk region (usually Russia uses S-300 in surface-to-surface mode to shell ground targets)," the commander said.