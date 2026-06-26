Interfax-Ukraine
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12:56 26.06.2026

Ukrainian ambassador to Germany criticizes AfD for contacts with Russia

1 min read
Ukrainian ambassador to Germany criticizes AfD for contacts with Russia
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksii.makeiev

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev expressed concern over high ratings of German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in opinion polls and criticized its contacts with Russia.

"This worries me," Makeiev said in comment to German editorial network RND, noting at same time that as ambassador he cannot tell Germans who to vote for.

"But when certain parties represent Russian line so clearly, when they do not utter single word of criticism of Russia, when their representatives pose with smiles for photos at receptions at Russian embassy, I cannot accept this given numerous war crimes committed by Russians," he explained.

When asked whether he had contacts with members of parliament from AfD or party leadership, he replied: "I do not maintain contacts with non-democratic parties."

Makeiev added that trip of AfD members to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was "taking side of Russia and attempt to relativize and justify war of destruction."

Tags: #makeyev #afd

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