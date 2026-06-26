SBU hits two Russian military supply vessels and air defense systems in Kerch

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has hit two Russian military supply vessels on the territory of the Zatoka shipyard in temporarily occupied Kerch and air defense systems, the SBU reports.

"Fulfilling the tasks set by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the framework of a 40-day operation of influence on Russia, soldiers of the SBU ‘Alpha’ delivered successful strikes on military supply vessels located on the territory of the Zatoka shipyard in temporarily occupied Kerch. Air defense systems of Russian troops in the area of the Kerch Strait were also hit," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the report, during the special operation, SBU drones struck project 15310 cable ships Volga and Vyatka, as well as the cargo-passenger ferry Petropavlovsk, which was 96% complete.

"As a result of the strikes, a large-scale fire broke out on them," the agency emphasizes.

The Ukrainian special service specifies that Volga and Vyatka were being built for the Ministry of Defense of Russia, and their purpose is the deployment of the Harmoniya hydroacoustic surveillance system for underwater military reconnaissance.

"In addition, they can lay influence mines to hit ships, underwater pipelines, cables, and other critical infrastructure objects. The cost of each of these vessels is hundreds of millions of dollars," the SBU notes.

Furthermore, as noted in the report, SBU drones hit weapons and a radar station from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system that covered the area of the Kerch Strait.

"Systemic work of the SBU to hit Russian military infrastructure in temporarily occupied Crimea deprives Russia of the opportunity to use the peninsula as a logistical and military hub. The destruction of air defense systems opens the way for new high-precision strikes, and disabling ships and port infrastructure undermines capabilities of Russia to supply its grouping," the Ukrainian special service sums up.

As reported, on June 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a report by acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara, announced approval of an operation of influence on Russia to force it to peace.

"I approved a 40-day operation of influence on Russia for the sake of prompting an end to the war. It is important that the SBU has been demonstrating the highest performance in defending Ukraine’s positions on the front for several consecutive months thanks to the use of drones of various types. SBU Alpha is the leader in terms of damage inflicted on personnel and equipment of Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

According to him, the report of the head of the Ukrainian special service concerned "the plan of long-range sanctions, medium-range sanctions, and results of the Security Service of Ukraine, namely SBU Alpha at the front."