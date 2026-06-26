Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 26.06.2026

SBU hits two Russian military supply vessels and air defense systems in Kerch

3 min read
SBU hits two Russian military supply vessels and air defense systems in Kerch

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has hit two Russian military supply vessels on the territory of the Zatoka shipyard in temporarily occupied Kerch and air defense systems, the SBU reports.

"Fulfilling the tasks set by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the framework of a 40-day operation of influence on Russia, soldiers of the SBU ‘Alpha’ delivered successful strikes on military supply vessels located on the territory of the Zatoka shipyard in temporarily occupied Kerch. Air defense systems of Russian troops in the area of the Kerch Strait were also hit," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the report, during the special operation, SBU drones struck project 15310 cable ships Volga and Vyatka, as well as the cargo-passenger ferry Petropavlovsk, which was 96% complete.

"As a result of the strikes, a large-scale fire broke out on them," the agency emphasizes.

The Ukrainian special service specifies that Volga and Vyatka were being built for the Ministry of Defense of Russia, and their purpose is the deployment of the Harmoniya hydroacoustic surveillance system for underwater military reconnaissance.

"In addition, they can lay influence mines to hit ships, underwater pipelines, cables, and other critical infrastructure objects. The cost of each of these vessels is hundreds of millions of dollars," the SBU notes.

Furthermore, as noted in the report, SBU drones hit weapons and a radar station from the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system that covered the area of the Kerch Strait.

"Systemic work of the SBU to hit Russian military infrastructure in temporarily occupied Crimea deprives Russia of the opportunity to use the peninsula as a logistical and military hub. The destruction of air defense systems opens the way for new high-precision strikes, and disabling ships and port infrastructure undermines capabilities of Russia to supply its grouping," the Ukrainian special service sums up.

As reported, on June 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a report by acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara, announced approval of an operation of influence on Russia to force it to peace.

"I approved a 40-day operation of influence on Russia for the sake of prompting an end to the war. It is important that the SBU has been demonstrating the highest performance in defending Ukraine’s positions on the front for several consecutive months thanks to the use of drones of various types. SBU Alpha is the leader in terms of damage inflicted on personnel and equipment of Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

According to him, the report of the head of the Ukrainian special service concerned "the plan of long-range sanctions, medium-range sanctions, and results of the Security Service of Ukraine, namely SBU Alpha at the front."

Tags: #air_defense #kerch #sbu #hit

MORE ABOUT

10:39 26.06.2026
SBU together with 3 AC detains Russian spotter in kill zone near Lyman

SBU together with 3 AC detains Russian spotter in kill zone near Lyman

20:26 25.06.2026
Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

19:24 25.06.2026
Former SBU Antiterrorist Center staff head Koziura gets life sentence for spying for Russia – SBU

Former SBU Antiterrorist Center staff head Koziura gets life sentence for spying for Russia – SBU

09:33 25.06.2026
Ukraine downs 83 of 90 enemy UAVs, strikes of ballistic missile and six attack UAVs recorded at seven locations

Ukraine downs 83 of 90 enemy UAVs, strikes of ballistic missile and six attack UAVs recorded at seven locations

16:22 24.06.2026
Five Russian generals and colonels who commanded missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in June 2023 served with notices of suspicion – SBU

Five Russian generals and colonels who commanded missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in June 2023 served with notices of suspicion – SBU

14:58 24.06.2026
Zelenskyy on intelligence data: air defense being moved from Russian regions to Moscow and Kerch Bridge

Zelenskyy on intelligence data: air defense being moved from Russian regions to Moscow and Kerch Bridge

11:25 24.06.2026
SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

20:44 23.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Air defense supply schedule is key for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Air defense supply schedule is key for Ukraine

09:43 23.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Alpha fighters destroy up to 20% of enemy infantry

Zelenskyy: Alpha fighters destroy up to 20% of enemy infantry

09:27 22.06.2026
Ukraine downs 79 out of 88 UAVs, Iskander-M ballistic missile and 5 strike UAVs hit 6 locations

Ukraine downs 79 out of 88 UAVs, Iskander-M ballistic missile and 5 strike UAVs hit 6 locations

HOT NEWS

European Commission proposes extending refugee protection for Ukrainians with draft-age exceptions

Zaluzhny meets with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation with Britain, no political agreements involved – advisor

Man attacks TRC servicemen with knife in Kharkiv: one killed, another wounded

Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

Zelenskyy: conservation work on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Dormition Cathedral completed

LATEST

European Commission proposes extending refugee protection for Ukrainians with draft-age exceptions

No troop buildup observed in Belarus on border with Ukraine – SBGS

Some 324,000 participants or 91.5% of registered take part in main session of NMT-2026 – dpty minister

Zaluzhny meets with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation with Britain, no political agreements involved – advisor

Budanov heads working group on preparing Zelenskyy annual address

German Justice Minister Hubig arrives in Kyiv for first time

Ukraine downs 174 of 189 UAVs, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles hit targets

Man attacks TRC servicemen with knife in Kharkiv: one killed, another wounded

Russia loses 1,310 persons and 448 units of automotive, special equipment over day – General Staff

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to help Venezuela overcome earthquake consequences

AD
AD