Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:12 26.06.2026

European Commission proposes extending refugee protection for Ukrainians with draft-age exceptions

2 min read
European Commission proposes extending refugee protection for Ukrainians with draft-age exceptions

The European Commission (EC) proposes to extend for one more year – until March 4, 2028 – operation of temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainian refugees fleeing war. At same time, men of military age are excluded from list of persons who can count on asylum.

Relevant proposal of European Commission was announced by European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner in Brussels on Friday.

"Today, we are proposing to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians staying in the EU for another year. This reflects our unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. At the same time, we must prepare for the future by supporting Ukraine’s defence and recovery while ensuring a responsible transition when the conditions are right," European Commissioner Brunner said, adding that the measure has yet to be approved by the EU Council.

The European Commission on its website said the objective of the proposal is twofold:

"…to provide for continued legal certainty, stability and predictability by prolonging temporary protection by one additional year until 4 March 2028, since the need for protection of people fleeing Ukraine remains clear," and "…to reconcile the protection needs with Ukraine’s overall ability to defend itself against Russia’s illegal war of aggression."

To ensure this, temporary protection is not to be granted as a rule to newly arriving persons who are not authorised by the Ukrainian authorities to leave Ukraine in view of their military obligations, the EC said.

Tags: #protection #european_commission #refugees

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