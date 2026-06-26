No troop buildup observed in Belarus on border with Ukraine – SBGS

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/andriy.demchenko.2025/

An expansion of various military infrastructure facilities in interests of Russia is being observed deep within territory of Belarus, but there is no accumulation of military units near borders with Ukraine, spokesperson for State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"In immediate proximity to our border, buildup of strike group or actual reinforcement of military units and equipment, for us to record, and personnel – fortunately, this is not happening. But as we can see, and according to data from intelligence units, influence on Belarus from Russia continues, because deep inside this country there is buildup of various military infrastructure facilities – both training grounds and bases where personnel can be stationed," Demchenko said during national telethon on Friday.

Therefore, task of Ukrainian side, according to him, remains to build up its own defense capabilities and be ready for development of any events.

"I will add that those units that Belarus has been keeping in direction of our border since 2022 – back then Lukashenko noted that they were forced to take such step because they expected some threat from Ukraine – but actually their number is not increasing, and periodically their rotation takes place, which we see now as well. Exactly at this moment, one unit is being replaced by another," Demchenko added.

As reported, on June 19, Zelenskyy reported that repeaters used by Russians to guide strikes were placed on territory of Belarus along border with Ukraine. President of Ukraine issued ultimatum to Minsk to dismantle or turn off equipment within a week. Otherwise, Ukraine will do it independently.

On June 24, President of Ukraine reported that repeaters for adjusting strikes of Russian drones on Ukraine, located in Belarus, ceased operation.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy reported that Belarus, under influence of Russia on its territory, is carrying out work to expand capabilities for aggression against Ukraine, and has already received appeals from Ukraine to stop this. "Development of border infrastructure of aggression by Belarus must be stopped. Steps aimed at de-escalation and peace must be taken precisely by Belarusian side," President wrote on Telegram.

On evening of same day, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus made proposal addressed to Ukraine to organize seasonal simplified border crossing for residents of border communities to gather wild berries and mushrooms in border areas of Belarus.