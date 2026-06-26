SBU together with 3 AC detains Russian spotter in kill zone near Lyman

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with soldiers of the 3rd Army Corps (3 AC) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has detained a Russian agent in the kill zone who was adjusting enemy fire on defenders of Lyman in Donetsk region, the SBU reports.

"It was established that the suspect directed almost the entire Russian arsenal of short- or medium-range tactical destruction weapons at the positions of Ukrainian troops. Among them are extra-heavy guided aerial bombs, strike drones, tube and

rocket

artillery, as well as Solntsepek-type flamethrower systems," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The agency notes that with the help of combined shellings, assault groups of Russia hoped to break through in the direction of the frontline city for its further capture.

The Security Service exposed the enemy’s plan in advance, documented the agent’s espionage activities, and carried out measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in Russia’s reconnaissance zone.

According to the report, at the final stage of the special operation, SBU officers, together with fighters of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained the suspect red-handed near the frontline in the so-called kill zone while he was photographing positions of the formation.

"As the investigation found out, the enemy’s tasks were carried out by a local unemployed man recruited by Russia. He came into their field of vision during the temporary occupation of the community as a supporter of the Kremlin regime," the Ukrainian special service specifies.

Later, Russian intelligence officers resumed contact with him and instructed him to track the locations of the Defense Forces.

During the search, a smartphone with evidence of his work for Russia was seized from the suspect.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of a suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail.