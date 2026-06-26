Some 324,000 participants or 91.5% of registered take part in main session of NMT-2026 – dpty minister

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Main session of this year’s nationwide national multi-subject test (NMT-2026) is completed, having lasted from May 20 to June 25, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykola Trofymenko has said.

"According to preliminary data, 324,284 participants took part in it – meaning 91.5% of those registered appeared and completed testing," Trofymenko wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, an additional NMT session is still ahead, in which nearly 7,000 applicants will participate.

"Some of them registered immediately for dates of additional session (participants of official international or all-Ukrainian events, exchange programs, or academic mobility, etc.), while some will join because they could not pass testing during main session due to valid personal or security reasons during main session (illnesses, long air raid alerts, force majeure, or technical problems when taking test)," Trofymenko said.

Deputy minister emphasized that participation in additional session is equivalent to participation in main one, and result of additional session has same weight for admission. According to him, applicant does not lose opportunity to compete for state-funded places or submit applications for contract-based competitive offers.

"Calendar of admission campaign is built taking into account additional session. Electronic accounts can be created from, and not only, July 1. Submission of applications will last from July 19 to August 1 at 18:00. Results of additional session participants will be in personal accounts by July 29, so everyone will have time to submit applications within specified deadlines. I understand that this is stressful for families. But here it is important to note a simple thing: additional session does not put applicant in worse conditions. It is part of general admission calendar," Trofymenko stressed.

He also informed that for safety reasons during additional session in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, temporary examination centers will operate directly in shelters, while in other regions, regional military administrations together with Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment are also coordinating work to ensure testing takes place in safe conditions.

As reported, main NMT sessions started in Ukraine on May 20 and lasted until June 25. Official results will be posted in personal accounts of participants by July 3.

This year, NMT is held according to last year’s model: on one day with possibility of additional sessions; list of NMT subjects remains unchanged – applicants take Ukrainian language, mathematics, history of Ukraine, and one subject of choice: foreign language, biology, geography, physics, chemistry, or Ukrainian literature.

In 2026, over 355,000 people registered for NMT in main period, which is 13.7% more than last year and year before last.

Additional sessions of NMT-2026 will take place on July 17-24.