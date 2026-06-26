Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:04 26.06.2026

Zaluzhny meets with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation with Britain, no political agreements involved – advisor

2 min read
Zaluzhny meets with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation with Britain, no political agreements involved – advisor
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi

Media advisor to Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny, Oksana Torop, has denied information that previously appeared on social networks and in a number of media outlets regarding alleged agreements between the diplomat and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on participation in possible future elections.

"Valeriy Zaluzhny was recently in Kyiv and indeed had another working meeting with the president. It discussed issues regarding the state of cooperation between Ukraine and Britain, the current political situation in Britain due to the change of prime minister, as well as further steps to support Ukraine. Valeriy Zaluzhny discussed the same issues at meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. There are no political decisions or agreements that the media are writing about," Torop said in an exclusive comment to Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

She emphasized that Zaluzhny continues his work as Ukraine’s ambassador to United Kingdom, "understanding the importance of strengthening international support for Ukraine in these difficult times."

Earlier on social networks, unconfirmed information began to spread with reference to anonymous sources about an alleged possible political alliance of Zelenskyy with Zaluzhny in elections that could allegedly take place as early as this autumn, and that this was supposedly the topic of discussions during Zaluzhny’s recent visit to Kyiv. The source of the information turned out to be a recently registered Substack user with one subscriber.

Tags: #zelenskyy #zaluzhny

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