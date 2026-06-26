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09:58 26.06.2026

Budanov heads working group on preparing Zelenskyy annual address

2 min read
Budanov heads working group on preparing Zelenskyy annual address
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established a working group to prepare draft of his annual address to Verkhovna Rada on internal and external situation of Ukraine and approved its personal composition.

"To assign leadership of preparation of draft annual Address of President of Ukraine to Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on internal and external situation of Ukraine to Kyrylo Oleksiyovych Budanov – Head of Office of President of Ukraine, Lieutenant General, head of working group," reads text of relevant decree of head of state No. 75/2026-rp dated June 25.

According to document, working group must determine structure and schedule for preparing draft address, as well as content of relevant materials, within a month, and prepare and submit draft of address itself for consideration by December 1.

Methodological and scientific support for preparation of draft address is assigned to Director of National Institute for Strategic Studies Oleksandr Bohomolov, who was appointed deputy head of working group.

In total, eleven officials are included in working group. In addition to Budanov and Bohomolov, it includes Head of State Management Department Ihor Lysy, First Deputy Head of Office of President Sergiy Kyslytsya, as well as Deputy Heads of Office of President Iryna Vereshchuk, Ihor Zhovkva, Olena Kovalska, Viktor Mykyta, Iryna Mudra, Pavlo Palisa, and Oleh Tatarov.

Tags: #working_group #budanov

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