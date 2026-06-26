Ukraine downs 174 of 189 UAVs, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles hit targets

On Friday night, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 174 of 189 UAVs, but hits were recorded from four of seven launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 11 strike UAVs across 12 locations, Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 177 targets – three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 174 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types in north, south, center, and east of country," report says.

In total, on night of June 26 (from 18:00 on June 25), enemy attacked with seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles (targeting Kyiv and Poltava regions) from Bryansk and Kursk regions, Russia, and 189 strike UAVs of Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from directions of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territories, and Hvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile.