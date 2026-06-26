Man attacks TRC servicemen with knife in Kharkiv: one killed, another wounded

In Kharkiv, a man attacked servicemen of a territorial recruitment and social support center with a knife, leaving one serviceman dead and another wounded, the press service of the Kharkiv TRC has said.

According to the press service, during identification by the senior officer of the notification group – a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – a citizen suddenly launched an attack on him and other servicemen using a knife.

"As a result of the attack, two servicemen sustained injuries. One of them underwent surgery and is currently in the hospital. The life of the other serviceman, unfortunately, could not be saved: despite resuscitation efforts, our brother-in-arms died from multiple stab wounds," according to a statement posted on Facebook on Friday morning.

Following the incident, the attacker fled and is currently wanted. Law enforcement agencies are establishing his whereabouts and taking measures to bring him to justice.