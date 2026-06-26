Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:05 26.06.2026

Russia loses 1,310 persons and 448 units of automotive, special equipment over day – General Staff

1 min read
Russia loses 1,310 persons and 448 units of automotive, special equipment over day – General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,310 Russian personnel, two tanks, 68 artillery systems, five armored vehicles, 1,778 UAVs, as well as 448 units of automotive and special equipment, the General Staff of the AFU reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 26, 2026 chronically amounted to approximately: personnel – about 1,398,370 (+1,310) persons, tanks – 12,059 (+2) units, armored fighting vehicles – 24,823 (+5) units, artillery systems – 44,799 (+68) units, MLRS – 1,896 (+3) units, air defense systems – 1,447 (+4) units, ground robotic systems – 1,729 (+1) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 373,660 (+1,778) units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 112,146 (+439) units, special equipment – 4,348 (+9) units," the report says.

Tags: #losses #russia #general_staff

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