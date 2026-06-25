Interfax-Ukraine
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20:50 25.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to help Venezuela overcome earthquake consequences

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to help Venezuela overcome earthquake consequences

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared readiness to send a rescue mission to Venezuela to help liquidate the consequences of the earthquake.

"Ukraine hopes that the world will find ways to help the Venezuelan people in this tragic situation, and we stand ready to assist – our first responders could join the search-and-rescue operations. We are now in communication with the Venezuelan side and the Europeans, awaiting the response to our proposall," Zelenskyy wrote on the X social network on Thursday.

He expressed his condolences to all the affected families, wished a speedy recovery to all the injured "and strength to all those who are digging through the rubble and working to save lives."

As reported, the earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 that struck on Wednesday evening were among the strongest to hit Venezuela in over a century and were felt throughout the region, with reports of many buildings collapsing. As of Thursday, at least 164 dead and 971 injured have been reported.

Tags: #president #venezuela

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