Germany's ARX Robotics, Ukraine's Roboneers create ARX Industries JV to manufacture Lynx Pro UAV

Photo: ARX Robotics

The German defense tech company ARX Robotics, which specializes in ground-based robotic systems, together with the Ukrainian defense tech company Roboneers, announced the creation of a joint venture (JV)-ARX Industries-which will work on the production of the Lynx Pro ground robotic systems (GRS) to supply the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the press release, the agreement was signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk, Poland, in the presence of Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boiev and Executive Director of the Ukrainian Arms Manufacturers Council Ihor Fedirko.

The launch of the joint venture is part of the Build with Ukraine initiative.

ARX Industries is expected to manufacture Rys Pro at its facilities in Germany and Ukraine.

In addition, the joint venture plans to manufacture thousands of Lynx Pro units in its first year of operation, with production volumes gradually increasing to tens of thousands of units per year in subsequent years.

Overall, ARX Industries will handle production, maintenance, and technical support.

CFO and co-founder of ARX Robotics Maximilian Vida said in the press release that ARX Industries was their joint response, together with their partners, to this urgent need. He said it was a production complex designed to supply the Ukrainian Defense Forces more quickly with battle-tested UAVs in quantities that could truly change the situation on the battlefield.

"Ukraine has proven that robotic systems win battles. Now, ARX Robotics and Roboneers are scaling up this capability to supply the Ukrainian military with battle-tested ground robotic systems faster than ever before," CEO of Roboneers Anton Skrypnyk said.

Roboneers, a Ukrainian defense technology company, specializes in creating a multi-domain robotic ecosystem of products and in the full-cycle development and production of unmanned ground robotic systems (UGV), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and software. Roboneers' flagship platforms include the Lynx Pro unmanned ground robotic system (UGRS) and the Shablya remotely controlled combat module.

ARX Robotics is a German company founded in 2022 that specializes in the development of autonomous modular unmanned ground systems and advanced digital solutions for military and commercial applications. Among its notable developments is Mithra OS, an independent operating system based on artificial intelligence that transforms military vehicles into smart, interconnected, and autonomous units.

In May 2024, ARX Robotics entered into a strategic partnership with Quantum Systems to jointly develop unmanned systems aimed at supporting Ukraine and implementing technological innovations.

In February 2025, the company opened an office in Ukraine.