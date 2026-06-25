Interfax-Ukraine
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20:26 25.06.2026

Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

1 min read
Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

Following a report by Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Yevhen Khmara, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the approval of an influence operation against the RF to compel it to peace.

"I approved a 40-day influence operation against the aggressor state for the Service to encourage an end to the war. It is important that for several consecutive months, the SBU has been demonstrating the highest performance indicators in protecting Ukraine's positions at the front thanks to the use of various types of drones. The Alpha CSO is a leader in terms of results in striking the personnel and equipment of the occupier's forces," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

According to him, the report by the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service concerned "the plan for long-range sanctions, medium-range sanctions, and the results of the Security Service of Ukraine, namely the Alpha Special Operations Center at the front."

Zelenskyy and Khmara also discussed challenges in Ukraine's internal security.

 

Tags: #sbu #rf #peace

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