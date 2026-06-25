One person killed, four more injured in Kharkiv region as result of airstrikes

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have struck residential houses on the outskirts of Velyky Burluk, Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs, leaving one person dead and others injured.

"One person was killed and four more were injured... a fire broke out and destruction occurred in a private residential house over an area of 150 square meters. Six more private households were damaged," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv region reports.