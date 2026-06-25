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19:32 25.06.2026

Zelenskyy: conservation work on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Dormition Cathedral completed

2 min read
Zelenskyy: conservation work on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Dormition Cathedral completed
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Conservation work has been completed on the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was damaged as a result of a Russian attack, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported following a report by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"Conservation work has already been completed on the Dormition Cathedral, which was most severely damaged by Russian drones. The roof of the cathedral has been covered so that the condition of the building does not deteriorate due to weather conditions. We are preparing for the restoration of the cathedral, and this is now the responsibility, in particular, of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He recalled that during a meeting with the President of Switzerland, it was agreed that the partners would support the primary steps toward restoration, and it is important that the full result is properly ensured as well.

In addition, Minister Klymenko reported on the involvement of the State Emergency Service and other components of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes in our other regions.

"There was also a report on the organization of the protection of the northern sections of the state border of Ukraine. Thank you!" Zelenskyy wrote.

Tags: #restoration #lavra

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