Former SBU Antiterrorist Center staff head Koziura gets life sentence for spying for Russia – SBU

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has handed down a life sentence to the former Head of the Staff of the Antiterrorist Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), who was detained as a result of an unprecedented special operation code-named "Rat" in February 2025 for spying within the ranks of the Ukrainian intelligence service.

"The traitor carried out FSB assignments to collect and transmit data regarding our state's awareness of the deployment and movement of Russian armed groups. The rascals were also interested in classified information about the weaponry of the Security and Defense Forces, the state of critical infrastructure facilities, the consequences of shelling in Ukrainian cities, personal data regarding the top military and political leadership of Ukraine, and other intelligence," a statement on the SBU website reads on Thursday.

The perpetrator's name is not disclosed in the intelligence service's report. It was previously reported that the traitor turned out to be the Head of the Staff of the Antiterrorist Center under the SBU, Colonel Dmytro Koziura.

To be continued