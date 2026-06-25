Fedorov announces launch of tender for record-breaking procurement of middle-strike drones

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The Defense Procurement Agency has announced the first open competitive tender for the procurement of strike UAVs and middle-strike reconnaissance-and-strike systems, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has said, noting that this is the first UAV procurement of this scale to be conducted through an open competitive procedure.

"The Defense Procurement Agency is announcing the first open competitive tender for the procurement of strike UAVs and middle-strike reconnaissance-and-strike systems. This is the first procurement of UAVs on this scale to be conducted through an open competitive procedure," he said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, all Ukrainian manufacturers whose products meet the specified technical requirements will be able to participate in the tender.

"For the first time, we are procuring these types of drones not by specific model names, but based on tactical and technical characteristics. This creates real competition, allows us to attract more participants, select the most effective solutions for the Defense Forces, and secure the best price for the state," Fedorov said.

He noted that details regarding participation in the tender are available on the website (http://dot.gov.ua/page/agenciia-zaprosuje-virobnikiv-udarnix-bpla-ta-rozviduvalno-udarnix-bpla-takticnogo-i-operativnogo-rivnia-vziati-ucast-v-tenderi/). The procedure will take place in a closed environment to ensure the safety of tender participants and the protection of sensitive information.

"This approach has already proven its effectiveness during the competitive procurement of long-range 155-mm ammunition, where we achieved savings of over 16%. Our goal is to transition the procurement of other categories of unmanned systems – including deep-strike, FPV, and other types of drones – to competitive tender procedures as early as this summer," the defense minister said.