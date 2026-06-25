Zelenskyy: Crimea occupiers admit they can't cope with Defense Forces strikes

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Local authorities in a number of Russian regions and the occupation authorities on the Crimea peninsula admit their inability to solve problems arising from medium- and long-range strikes by the Defense Forces on oil refining and military logistics facilities of the aggressor country, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported following a report by Acting Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovskyi.

"Important achievements of our intelligence on the situation in Crimea and our other territories currently under Russian occupation. The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has obtained materials proving a virtually daily deepening crisis with fuel, military logistics, and management in Crimea. The Russian occupation administration quite clearly and unambiguously admits the impossibility of solving the problems created by our medium-range sanctions against the occupier, as well as the execution of the long-range sanctions plan, primarily regarding Russian oil refining. A similar situation is unfolding in other Russian regions as well," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

As reported, on June 24, the Security Service of Ukraine struck Russian air defense systems in the Kerch Strait area, as well as the infrastructure of the Saky and Hvardiyske military airfields in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. On the same day, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strike on the night of June 24 on the main electrical substation of Sevastopol and engagements against 48 operational and planned military targets in the southern territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

In addition, due to logistical difficulties, restrictions on fuel sales have been in place on the Crimean peninsula since late May. Since May 22, gas stations in Sevastopol have restricted the release of gasoline to 20 liters per person. Since May 29, restrictions on fuel sales began to be introduced throughout Crimea. On June 21, the free sale of fuel, as well as its distribution via coupons, was suspended completely in Crimea.