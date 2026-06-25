Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:52 25.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Crimea occupiers admit they can't cope with Defense Forces strikes

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Crimea occupiers admit they can't cope with Defense Forces strikes
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Local authorities in a number of Russian regions and the occupation authorities on the Crimea peninsula admit their inability to solve problems arising from medium- and long-range strikes by the Defense Forces on oil refining and military logistics facilities of the aggressor country, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported following a report by Acting Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovskyi.

"Important achievements of our intelligence on the situation in Crimea and our other territories currently under Russian occupation. The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has obtained materials proving a virtually daily deepening crisis with fuel, military logistics, and management in Crimea. The Russian occupation administration quite clearly and unambiguously admits the impossibility of solving the problems created by our medium-range sanctions against the occupier, as well as the execution of the long-range sanctions plan, primarily regarding Russian oil refining. A similar situation is unfolding in other Russian regions as well," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

As reported, on June 24, the Security Service of Ukraine struck Russian air defense systems in the Kerch Strait area, as well as the infrastructure of the Saky and Hvardiyske military airfields in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. On the same day, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strike on the night of June 24 on the main electrical substation of Sevastopol and engagements against 48 operational and planned military targets in the southern territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

In addition, due to logistical difficulties, restrictions on fuel sales have been in place on the Crimean peninsula since late May. Since May 22, gas stations in Sevastopol have restricted the release of gasoline to 20 liters per person. Since May 29, restrictions on fuel sales began to be introduced throughout Crimea. On June 21, the free sale of fuel, as well as its distribution via coupons, was suspended completely in Crimea.

Tags: #occupiers #crimea

MORE ABOUT

16:33 25.06.2026
Within about two weeks everything will reach logical conclusion - Tuka on transport blockade of Crimea

Within about two weeks everything will reach logical conclusion - Tuka on transport blockade of Crimea

16:19 25.06.2026
Ukrainians in Crimea should be cautious and remember activity of Russia's punitive organs – analyst

Ukrainians in Crimea should be cautious and remember activity of Russia's punitive organs – analyst

09:04 25.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

11:25 24.06.2026
SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

14:26 23.06.2026
Bridge across North Crimean Canal destroyed - AFU

Bridge across North Crimean Canal destroyed - AFU

15:29 22.06.2026
Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea

Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea

18:36 17.06.2026
Fedorov: tourist season in Crimea this year only for Ukrainian drones

Fedorov: tourist season in Crimea this year only for Ukrainian drones

17:06 16.06.2026
Chubarov to Russians living illegally in Crimea: return to your homeland now

Chubarov to Russians living illegally in Crimea: return to your homeland now

13:17 09.06.2026
Russian military command bans land route cargo traffic to Crimea – UAS commander

Russian military command bans land route cargo traffic to Crimea – UAS commander

13:04 04.06.2026
USF units destroy over 100,000 Russian servicemen in year — commander

USF units destroy over 100,000 Russian servicemen in year — commander

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

Zelenskyy: conservation work on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Dormition Cathedral completed

Former SBU Antiterrorist Center staff head Koziura gets life sentence for spying for Russia – SBU

Zelenskyy: Belarus conducts measures in preparation for potential aggression against Ukraine

Land Forces facilitate probe into Skelia regiment, urge against premature conclusions

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to help Venezuela overcome earthquake consequences

Germany's ARX Robotics, Ukraine's Roboneers create ARX Industries JV to manufacture Lynx Pro UAV

National Security Committee recommends Rada pass defense innovation management bill at first reading – MP

Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

One person killed, four more injured in Kharkiv region as result of airstrikes

Zelenskyy: conservation work on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Dormition Cathedral completed

Former SBU Antiterrorist Center staff head Koziura gets life sentence for spying for Russia – SBU

Fedorov announces launch of tender for record-breaking procurement of middle-strike drones

Zelenskyy: Belarus conducts measures in preparation for potential aggression against Ukraine

Crimea Platform expert network to hold the fifth international forum in Kyiv on June 30

AD
AD