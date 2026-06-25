Zelenskyy: Belarus conducts measures in preparation for potential aggression against Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Under the influence of Russia, Belarus is carrying out works on its territory aimed at expanding the potential for aggression against Ukraine, and has already received appeals from Ukraine to cease this activity, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"Belarus has received the necessary signals from Ukraine regarding such activity, as well as regarding all other formats of their collaboration with Russia in the interests of dragging out and scaling up the war. Belarus knows what steps are required on its part for peace. The expansion of the border infrastructure of aggression by Belarus must be stopped. Steps aimed at de-escalation and peace must be taken precisely by the Belarusian side," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.