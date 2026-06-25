Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:23 25.06.2026

Crimea Platform expert network to hold the fifth international forum in Kyiv on June 30

3 min read

Taking into account the fundamental shift in the context for discussing the future of the peninsula due to the start of the active phase of the operation to isolate Crimea, the Crimea Platform Expert Network has initiated the holding of the Fifth International Forum, with the event scheduled for June 30, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reported.

"The operation to isolate Crimea has transitioned from a strategic concept to an active phase. Ukrainian drones are cutting off the logistical routes of the Russian army in occupied Crimea. In certain directions, the AFU has reduced the occupiers’ military traffic by 71%. At the same time, the geopolitical environment – partners’ positions, security architecture, the negotiation process—is undergoing rapid transformation," a statement on the MFA website reads on Thursday.

It is noted that under such conditions, the context in which the future of the peninsula should be discussed is shifting fundamentally. In view of this and new challenges, the Crimea Platform Expert Network initiated the holding of the Fifth International Forum.

Date: June 30. Registration starts at 09.30.

For security reasons, the location will be communicated to accredited participants the day before the event.

It is reported that within the framework of the event, Ukrainian and international experts, together with government representatives, will discuss how security in the Black Sea is changing today, which de-occupation scenarios look realistic under the conditions of the new geopolitics, and how to further strengthen mechanisms for holding Russia accountable for war crimes.

The forum will also serve as a space to discuss how to preserve and support what Russia is trying to squeeze out or destroy: the language, culture, and ties that our citizens under occupation maintain with Ukraine. It will also cover how to build a unified consensus within the international community regarding the ultimate goal – the complete de-occupation of Crimea.

Organizers: The Crimea Platform Expert Network with the support of the Crimea Platform Office, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People. The media partner of the forum is Media Center Ukraine.

The event will be attended by government representatives, independent experts, representatives of international think tanks, non-governmental organizations, human rights defenders, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The event will feature four panels: Through the Prism of Crimea: A Strategic Look at Effective Justice for the Heaviest Crimes During Russia’s War Against Ukraine Crimea as a Constant: Liberation Strategy Under the Conditions of Geopolitical Changes Rewriting the Past, Influencing the Future: The Fight for Identity in Occupied Crimea Coalition Against Russia: Lessons of the Crimean War and Modern Security Challenges in the Black Sea

The working languages of the forum are Ukrainian and English. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided for the participants of the event.

The event will take place as an integral part of the International Crimea Platform—a mechanism aimed at the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea, and the restoration of Black Sea, European, and global security.

Tags: #crimea_platform

MORE ABOUT

20:38 24.09.2025
Sybiha opens fifth Crimea Platform summit in New York with record turnout of leaders

Sybiha opens fifth Crimea Platform summit in New York with record turnout of leaders

13:59 28.08.2025
Ukraine sends invites for 5th Crimea Platform leaders summit

Ukraine sends invites for 5th Crimea Platform leaders summit

15:18 26.02.2025
Crimea and Sevastopol are and will remain integral parts of Ukraine - statement by participants of Intl Crimea Platform

Crimea and Sevastopol are and will remain integral parts of Ukraine - statement by participants of Intl Crimea Platform

16:21 24.10.2024
Mieriņa calls on states participating in Crimea Platform to annually support Ukraine with part of their GDP, like Latvia

Mieriņa calls on states participating in Crimea Platform to annually support Ukraine with part of their GDP, like Latvia

11:31 24.10.2024
Zelenskyy on BRICS summit: We know that those who unite nations on basis of human values, UN Charter will win

Zelenskyy on BRICS summit: We know that those who unite nations on basis of human values, UN Charter will win

19:02 25.06.2024
Parliament always in favor of Crimean Platform ideology – Stefanchuk

Parliament always in favor of Crimean Platform ideology – Stefanchuk

20:30 23.08.2023
Ukraine not alone in its struggle for justice - President of Latvia

Ukraine not alone in its struggle for justice - President of Latvia

19:58 23.08.2023
Dzhemilev: Liberation of Crimea is matter of life of indigenous people

Dzhemilev: Liberation of Crimea is matter of life of indigenous people

14:22 03.08.2023
Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

20:27 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

Zelenskyy: conservation work on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Dormition Cathedral completed

Former SBU Antiterrorist Center staff head Koziura gets life sentence for spying for Russia – SBU

Zelenskyy: Crimea occupiers admit they can't cope with Defense Forces strikes

Zelenskyy: Belarus conducts measures in preparation for potential aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to help Venezuela overcome earthquake consequences

Germany's ARX Robotics, Ukraine's Roboneers create ARX Industries JV to manufacture Lynx Pro UAV

National Security Committee recommends Rada pass defense innovation management bill at first reading – MP

Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

One person killed, four more injured in Kharkiv region as result of airstrikes

Zelenskyy: conservation work on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Dormition Cathedral completed

Former SBU Antiterrorist Center staff head Koziura gets life sentence for spying for Russia – SBU

Fedorov announces launch of tender for record-breaking procurement of middle-strike drones

Zelenskyy: Crimea occupiers admit they can't cope with Defense Forces strikes

Zelenskyy: Belarus conducts measures in preparation for potential aggression against Ukraine

AD
AD