Crimea Platform expert network to hold the fifth international forum in Kyiv on June 30

Taking into account the fundamental shift in the context for discussing the future of the peninsula due to the start of the active phase of the operation to isolate Crimea, the Crimea Platform Expert Network has initiated the holding of the Fifth International Forum, with the event scheduled for June 30, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reported.

"The operation to isolate Crimea has transitioned from a strategic concept to an active phase. Ukrainian drones are cutting off the logistical routes of the Russian army in occupied Crimea. In certain directions, the AFU has reduced the occupiers’ military traffic by 71%. At the same time, the geopolitical environment – partners’ positions, security architecture, the negotiation process—is undergoing rapid transformation," a statement on the MFA website reads on Thursday.

It is noted that under such conditions, the context in which the future of the peninsula should be discussed is shifting fundamentally. In view of this and new challenges, the Crimea Platform Expert Network initiated the holding of the Fifth International Forum.

Date: June 30. Registration starts at 09.30.

For security reasons, the location will be communicated to accredited participants the day before the event.

It is reported that within the framework of the event, Ukrainian and international experts, together with government representatives, will discuss how security in the Black Sea is changing today, which de-occupation scenarios look realistic under the conditions of the new geopolitics, and how to further strengthen mechanisms for holding Russia accountable for war crimes.

The forum will also serve as a space to discuss how to preserve and support what Russia is trying to squeeze out or destroy: the language, culture, and ties that our citizens under occupation maintain with Ukraine. It will also cover how to build a unified consensus within the international community regarding the ultimate goal – the complete de-occupation of Crimea.

Organizers: The Crimea Platform Expert Network with the support of the Crimea Platform Office, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People. The media partner of the forum is Media Center Ukraine.

The event will be attended by government representatives, independent experts, representatives of international think tanks, non-governmental organizations, human rights defenders, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The event will feature four panels: Through the Prism of Crimea: A Strategic Look at Effective Justice for the Heaviest Crimes During Russia’s War Against Ukraine Crimea as a Constant: Liberation Strategy Under the Conditions of Geopolitical Changes Rewriting the Past, Influencing the Future: The Fight for Identity in Occupied Crimea Coalition Against Russia: Lessons of the Crimean War and Modern Security Challenges in the Black Sea

The working languages of the forum are Ukrainian and English. Simultaneous interpretation will be provided for the participants of the event.

The event will take place as an integral part of the International Crimea Platform—a mechanism aimed at the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea, and the restoration of Black Sea, European, and global security.