Interfax-Ukraine
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17:38 25.06.2026

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation, Defense Forces supplies with von der Leyen

1 min read
Zelenskyy discusses cooperation, Defense Forces supplies with von der Leyen
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on a conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who is currently on the sidelines of the international Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026), calling it an important signal of support.

"We discussed defense cooperation and collaboration to support our resilience and protect people from Russian attacks, including supplies for the Defense Forces. It is obvious to everyone that it is Russia that is dragging out the war and ignoring all diplomatic proposals from Ukraine. Therefore, we must work to the maximum to strengthen our country and people. We also agreed on our next personal contacts," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

As reported, the Ukrainian delegation to URC 2026 is headed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Tags: #zelenskyy #leyen

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