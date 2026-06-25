URCS, Emergency Service developing volunteer fire protection system in communities

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to work together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and local self-government bodies to develop a volunteer fire protection system.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society took part in a meeting of the permanent working group on the creation and functioning of volunteer and local fire protection," the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

During the meeting, chaired by Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Demchuk, Head of the URCS Civil Protection Department Alesia Pochtarenko presented projects and initiatives being implemented to support volunteer fire brigades in communities.

In particular, the discussion focused on providing teams with equipment and gear and conducting fire safety training. Work on creating an online platform for training members of volunteer fire brigades was presented separately. The platform will allow them to undergo standardized theoretical training remotely, followed by practical skills training in units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Participants in the meeting also discussed measures to attract new volunteers, including young people, women and veterans.