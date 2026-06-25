Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:17 25.06.2026

Russia aerial bombs dropped on Druzhkivka kill 1, injure at least 3

1 min read
Russia aerial bombs dropped on Druzhkivka kill 1, injure at least 3

Russia dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Druzhkivka (Donetsk region), killing a woman and wounding three other people, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

"On June 25, 2026, at 11:30, Russia dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs with UMPC on Druzhkivka. As a result of the attack, a 56-year-old civilian woman sustained injuries incompatible with life," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that a 68-year-old man and three women aged 51, 58, and 67 were wounded due to the attack. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds.

 

Tags: #druzhkivka #aerial_bombs

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