Russia aerial bombs dropped on Druzhkivka kill 1, injure at least 3

Russia dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Druzhkivka (Donetsk region), killing a woman and wounding three other people, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

"On June 25, 2026, at 11:30, Russia dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs with UMPC on Druzhkivka. As a result of the attack, a 56-year-old civilian woman sustained injuries incompatible with life," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that a 68-year-old man and three women aged 51, 58, and 67 were wounded due to the attack. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds.