Bulgarian PM calls on world to mobilize efforts to end war in Ukraine

The international community must mobilize efforts and resources to end the war in Ukraine, which would pave the way for its long-term reconstruction, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev has said.

"This war of attrition, destruction, and devastation must end," Radev emphasized at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk on Thursday.

Therefore, according to the prime minister, the common goal should be the cessation of hostilities and the search for a sustainable peace solution based on the UN Charter and the principles of international law through diplomacy.

"We also need to unite our political will, which is why leaders, our expertise, business experts, and commitment are gathered here for the restoration of Ukraine. Because this restoration is the foundation of the future architecture of European security and competitiveness," he said.

Radev stated that overcoming the consequences of the war in Ukraine is not only an economic task, but also critical for the stability, security, and competitiveness of the whole of Europe. The prime minister also noted that Bulgaria is ready to support this process in the long term.

He highlighted three strategic areas of Ukraine’s reconstruction, which can also be relied upon through regional cooperation initiatives: energy diversification, connectivity in the Black Sea region, and security cooperation.

Thus, the head of government emphasized that diversification of sources and routes for transporting energy resources is of key importance for the sustainable development of Ukraine, and Bulgaria contributes to this by participating in the expansion of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The project connects the gas transmission networks of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, and Ukraine, and following its recent completion, it will increase the security of natural gas supplies to Ukraine and strengthen its energy security.

Radev also noted the potential of projects for electricity transmission from the Caspian Sea region to Europe, which can also be utilized in the reconstruction process of Ukraine.

Separately, he emphasized that improving connectivity in the Black Sea region is key to Ukraine’s recovery and economic ties. Radev recalled that the partnership between Bulgaria and Romania to establish a joint Maritime Security Center in the Black Sea is an opportunity that contributes to Ukraine’s economic recovery through information exchange, ensuring the security of critical maritime infrastructure and freedom of navigation, environmental protection, and monitoring of security risks.

In addition, the prime minister noted that Bulgaria is the European Union member state with the largest national minority in Ukraine, our diaspora there exceeds 250,000 people.

"Over 250,000 Bulgarians live as a diaspora in this country, and we are deeply interested in peace and the best opportunities for business and recovery," he said.