AFU General Staff confirms strikes on Vladimir CSC. Orenburg gas processing plant

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Vladimir Space Communications Center (CSC) in Russia was struck on the night of June 22, critically damaging the complex’s main antenna, the antenna on the roof of the main hardware and software complex, as well as the building of hardware and technical building No. 1.

"During data analysis, the results of the strike on the night of June 22 by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the Vladimir Space Communications Center (CSC) in the area of Gus-Khrustalny, Vladimir region of Russia, were confirmed," the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the General Staff, the main antenna of the complex (a 25-meter parabolic antenna) and the antenna on the roof of the main hardware and software complex were critically damaged. The central part of the main hardware and software complex’s building, which houses, among other things, the halls of satellite modems and multiplexers, as well as the central switching node where fiber-optic communication lines from other space centers converge, was also significantly damaged. The building of hardware and technical building No. 1, which houses the transmitting and receiving complexes, the central switching room for cable routes of the Center’s antenna posts, and equipment for cooling transmitters and electronics of the complex’s main antenna, was also critically damaged.

This is already the second Russian CSC struck by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Earlier it was reported that on the night of June 22, the Dubna Space Communications Center in Moscow region, which is the largest ground complex of this type in Russia, was struck. During the attack, the hardware and module complex of the 32-meter MARK-IV antenna and a technical building were damaged.

"In addition, as a result of the strike on June 24, 2026, on the Orenburg gas processing plant, damage to four gas processing units was confirmed. The production process at the enterprise has been suspended," the General Staff report reads.