Slovak PM announces next round of Slovak-Ukrainian intergovt consultations in near future

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that Bratislava and Kyiv are preparing for the next round of Slovak-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations.

"In the near future, our countries are preparing to hold the fourth joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine. This is a unique mechanism of bilateral cooperation in our region, which we highly value. It is based on practical results, open communication, and the conviction that partnership and dialogue are often the most effective path to achieving sustainable results," he said at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk on Thursday.

According to Fico, energy security is one of the best examples of what can be achieved through practical cooperation.

In particular, as the prime minister noted, Slovakia is making its contribution through an energy infrastructure development program with a total value of approximately EUR 100 million, aimed at strengthening and stabilizing Ukraine’s electricity system and supporting its integration into European energy markets.

"Together we are increasing the capacity of the power transmission line between Velke Kapusany on the Slovak side and Mukachevo in Ukraine. These are not declarations, these are concrete results. This is a bilateral process. We are strengthening Ukraine’s energy security, and we need Ukraine’s support. History, as it befits gentlemen, will judge our generation not by the speeches we made, but by the decisions we helped create," Fico stated.

The previous joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations involving Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Fico took place in October 2025.