Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:21 25.06.2026

Slovak PM announces next round of Slovak-Ukrainian intergovt consultations in near future

2 min read
Slovak PM announces next round of Slovak-Ukrainian intergovt consultations in near future

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that Bratislava and Kyiv are preparing for the next round of Slovak-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations.

"In the near future, our countries are preparing to hold the fourth joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine. This is a unique mechanism of bilateral cooperation in our region, which we highly value. It is based on practical results, open communication, and the conviction that partnership and dialogue are often the most effective path to achieving sustainable results," he said at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk on Thursday.

According to Fico, energy security is one of the best examples of what can be achieved through practical cooperation.

In particular, as the prime minister noted, Slovakia is making its contribution through an energy infrastructure development program with a total value of approximately EUR 100 million, aimed at strengthening and stabilizing Ukraine’s electricity system and supporting its integration into European energy markets.

"Together we are increasing the capacity of the power transmission line between Velke Kapusany on the Slovak side and Mukachevo in Ukraine. These are not declarations, these are concrete results. This is a bilateral process. We are strengthening Ukraine’s energy security, and we need Ukraine’s support. History, as it befits gentlemen, will judge our generation not by the speeches we made, but by the decisions we helped create," Fico stated.

The previous joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Slovak consultations involving Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Fico took place in October 2025.

Tags: #urc_2026 #fico #consultations

MORE ABOUT

13:59 25.06.2026
War in Ukraine has no military solution – Fico

War in Ukraine has no military solution – Fico

11:48 19.06.2026
Fico speaks of open conversation with Zelenskyy in Brussels

Fico speaks of open conversation with Zelenskyy in Brussels

15:17 29.05.2026
I emphasize need for dialogue between EU and Russia - Fico's reaction to drone in Galati

I emphasize need for dialogue between EU and Russia - Fico's reaction to drone in Galati

13:51 15.05.2026
Ukrainian-Turkish political consultations confirm readiness to deepen strategic partnership – MFA

Ukrainian-Turkish political consultations confirm readiness to deepen strategic partnership – MFA

14:23 08.05.2026
Fico may speak in Moscow about Ukraine's readiness for leadership-level meetings – Zelenskyy's advisor

Fico may speak in Moscow about Ukraine's readiness for leadership-level meetings – Zelenskyy's advisor

13:01 08.05.2026
Fico wants to give Putin message from Zelenskyy – Slovak MFA

Fico wants to give Putin message from Zelenskyy – Slovak MFA

14:06 04.05.2026
Zelenskyy and Fico discuss cooperation in various fields and holding government meeting

Zelenskyy and Fico discuss cooperation in various fields and holding government meeting

16:31 02.05.2026
Zelenskyy on call with Fico: Important to hear Slovakia backs Ukraine's EU membership, ready to share accession experience

Zelenskyy on call with Fico: Important to hear Slovakia backs Ukraine's EU membership, ready to share accession experience

14:09 27.02.2026
Zelenskyy invites Fico to Ukraine to discuss 'all existing issues" — press service

Zelenskyy invites Fico to Ukraine to discuss 'all existing issues" — press service

14:58 21.02.2026
Fico announces termination of energy supplies to Ukraine if oil supplies not restored by Mon

Fico announces termination of energy supplies to Ukraine if oil supplies not restored by Mon

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy confirms strikes on two oil refineries in Ufa and oil depot near Krasnodar

SBU, FBI expose Russian special services in systematic attempts to hack messengers of officials in Ukraine, Europe, USA

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to launch strikes against facilities Russia uses to expand war

Zelenskyy: Operation regarding Crimea clearly calculated, Ukraine counts on support of partners

Another injured NPA deminer dies in hospital – official

LATEST

Russia aerial bombs dropped on Druzhkivka kill 1, injure at least 3

Bulgarian PM calls on world to mobilize efforts to end war in Ukraine

AFU General Staff confirms strikes on Vladimir CSC. Orenburg gas processing plant

Nova Poshta introduces overnight parcel delivery to parcel lockers in 5 cities

Nearly 60% of surveyed Poles believe Ukraine should not become EU member – media

Zelenskyy confirms strikes on two oil refineries in Ufa and oil depot near Krasnodar

Reconstruction of Ukraine is contribution to long-term peace in Europe – Costa

Ukraine receives 10 new ALTO NG training aircraft from Czech Republic – Fedorov

Law enforcement officers conduct investigative actions at Khmelnytsky NPP site – Energoatom

SBU, FBI expose Russian special services in systematic attempts to hack messengers of officials in Ukraine, Europe, USA

AD
AD