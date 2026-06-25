Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:59 25.06.2026

War in Ukraine has no military solution – Fico

2 min read
War in Ukraine has no military solution – Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that the war in Ukraine has no military solution, and the European Union should support peace initiatives.

"The war in Ukraine has been going on for almost 1,600 days, causing huge human suffering and destruction, and its consequences are felt far beyond Ukraine. For us in Slovakia, there is no better alternative to full respect for international law based on the key provisions of the UN Charter," he said at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk on Thursday.

According to Fico, the Slovak government has always called for more diplomacy.

"Judging by recent discussions among European leaders, more and more EU member states see its benefits. I believe that the EU should support peace initiatives. This destructive war has no military solution and can only be stopped at the negotiating table," the prime minister said.

Separately, he noted that "an earlier peace means less destruction, and less destruction means easier reconstruction." At the same time, as Fico believes, without stopping the war, restoring sovereignty, democracy, and building a new prosperous and European Ukraine will not be fully possible.

"Also, Ukraine’s reforms based on the EU integration process will be more difficult, and millions of Ukrainian citizens will not return to their homes, but will instead focus on building a new future elsewhere," Fico added.

Tags: #fico #war

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