Nova Poshta introduces overnight parcel delivery to parcel lockers in 5 cities

Nova Poshta, the leader in express delivery in Ukraine, has launched overnight (from 22:00 to 07:00) parcel delivery to parcel lockers in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Poltava, and Dnipro, according to the company’s statement on Thursday.

Nova Poshta added that in May, the company delivered nearly 160,000 shipments to parcel lockers during the night hours.

"Our goal is to build the most seamless and unnoticeable logistics possible, so that when a client wakes up, the parcel is already waiting for them," Ivan Bohutskyi, Director of Nova Poshta’s Parcel Locker Logistics Department, was quoted as saying in the release.

According to him, the delivery currently operates in a pilot format, but after successful completion of testing, the company plans to scale this experience to all million-plus cities and regional centers in Ukraine.

Nova Poshta reported that it also continues to shorten delivery times: while in January the average delivery time to a parcel locker was 26.5 hours, in May it dropped to 20.5 hours.

The core activity of Nova Poshta is the express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized large-sized cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Vyacheslav Klymov.