Ukraine should not become a member of the European Union, according to 59.7% of surveyed Poles, while 35.4% of poll participants favored the neighboring country’s accession to the EU, as evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the IBRiS company for Radio Zet, Polsatnews has said.

"Poles were asked whether, in their opinion, Ukraine should join the European Union. Some 59.7% of poll participants answered negatively – the ‘rather no’ option was chosen by 27.4%, and ‘definitely no’ by 32.3%. More than one in three respondents (35.4%) supports Ukraine’s accession to this association. Some 8.4% answered ‘definitely yes,’ and 26.9% – ‘rather yes.’ Some 5% of those surveyed do not have their own opinion on this matter," a report on the broadcaster’s website says.

According to the report, EU expansion to include Ukraine is supported by a significant majority of voters of the parties forming the government coalition (KO, The Left, PSL, and Poland 2050) – 64% of them support this decision, while 32% are against.

The poll showed that among voters of opposition parties in the Sejm (PiS, Confederation, Confederation of the Polish Crown, and Razem), less than a quarter (24%) support this decision, while 73% are against.

The nationwide poll for Radio ZET was conducted by the IBRiS Institute for Market and Social Research using the computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) method on June 12-13, 2026, on a representative sample of 1,068 people.