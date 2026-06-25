Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:38 25.06.2026

Zelenskyy confirms strikes on two oil refineries in Ufa and oil depot near Krasnodar

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported strikes on two oil refineries in Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan) and an oil depot near Krasnodar on the territory of Russia.

"Tonight, units of the Defense Forces struck the Poltavskaya oil depot in the Krasnodar region. The distance to the target is about 300 kilometers from the frontline. In the morning, there was a hit by the SBU on two oil refineries in Ufa – Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim and Bashneft-Novoil. This is 1,500 kilometers from the frontline," he said on Telegram.

The President noted that long-range operations are "consistent, accurate responses to Russia’s dragging out of the war and strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities."

 

Tags: #strikes #oil_refinery

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