Interfax-Ukraine
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12:36 25.06.2026

Reconstruction of Ukraine is contribution to long-term peace in Europe – Costa

1 min read
Reconstruction of Ukraine is contribution to long-term peace in Europe – Costa

The European Union is the largest donor to Ukraine, having provided over EUR 200 billion since 2022, and will continue to stand by its side and support its reconstruction, President of the European Council António Costa emphasized during his speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk on Thursday.

"The reconstruction of Ukraine is a significant contribution to long-term peace in Europe. Therefore, we are now laying the foundation for Ukraine’s economy to be modern, green, and strong, so that it can strengthen the entire European continent," Costa said.

According to him, "this means harmonizing economic, legal, and institutional frameworks with European standards."

In addition, the President of the European Council added that reconstruction also means "creating high-quality jobs, renewing high-quality education, and ensuring that vulnerable groups: veterans and trauma survivors, are fully included in society."

Tags: #costa_antónio #urc_2026 #reconstruction_of_ukraine

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