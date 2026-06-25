Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:29 25.06.2026

Ukraine receives 10 new ALTO NG training aircraft from Czech Republic – Fedorov

1 min read

Ukraine received 10 new ALTO NG training aircraft with the support of the government of the Czech Republic and Czech citizens through the Dárek pro Putina fund, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"The appearance of these light aircraft will allow us to deploy a full-fledged training base inside the country, drastically reduce the cost of a flight hour compared to combat aviation, and accelerate the transition of Ukrainian pilots to complex Western equipment according to NATO standards," a report on the website of the Ministry of Defense reads.

Fedorov noted that ALTO NG aircraft will be used to practice basic and advanced piloting, navigation, as well as takeoff and approach procedures according to NATO standards.

The transfer of aviation equipment took place within the framework of international solidarity: five aircraft arrived with the direct support of the government of the Czech Republic, and another five as assistance from Czech citizens through the well-known charitable fund Dárek pro Putina.

The Minister thanked the Air Force Capability Coalition, the government, and the citizens of the Czech Republic for assistance in training the new generation of sky defenders.

Tags: #alto_ng

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